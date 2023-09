Khaama: Nasrat Haqparast, a martial artist, secured victory against his American opponent in a UFC fight. The fight between Haqparast and American athlete Landon Kinney occurred in Sydney, Australia, on a Sunday morning within the UFC organization. Haqparast defeated his American opponent in a thrilling match, winning by a score. Nasrat Haqparast boasts a professional record of 20 fights, with 15 wins and five losses, showcasing his fighting prowess. Click here to read more (external link).