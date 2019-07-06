Afghan, Iranian, Pakistani Fighters Attend MMA Competition

Tolo News: Ten fighters from Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan attended the eight round of the this season’s mixed martial arts (MMA) tournament, called Fight Night, in Kabul on Friday. The competition is held once in every two months. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Sports News

Cricket

Ariana: ACB Suspends 3 Officials After Afghanistan Finished With Zero Points at World Cup – Assadullah Khan the Chief Executive of Afghanistan Cricket Board, Naweed Kakar Afghanistan Cricket Team Manager, and Daulat Ahmadzai the Chief Selector are the three suspended officials.