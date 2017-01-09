Afghan Golfers Triumph At Bangladesh Tournament

Tolo News: The Afghan national golf team returned home on Monday from an international golf event in Bangladesh after having won one gold medal and one bronze medal. Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Sarwari won gold for his country while Imran Ali won bronze. “I worked hard to be fully prepared for the tournament and I was committed to win a gold medal for my country and with the help of Allah I made it and gained the championship medal,” said Sarwari. Eight nations participated in the 32nd Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship. Click here to read more (external link).

