Tolo News: A late goal by India kept Afghanistan from winning in the Group E match of the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifier. Afghan Zelfagar Nazary scored in the 46th minute, but Doungel headed in his first goal for India to tie the match in the 93rd minute. The match was hosted by Afghanistan on Thursday night at Central Republic Stadium in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan. Click here to read more (external link).