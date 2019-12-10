Afghan Football Awarded AFC’s Grassroots Membership

Tolo News: The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) on Monday was awarded the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) Grassroots Charter Bronze Membership for the development of grassroots football. The Grassroots Charter is a development tool for Member Associations (MA) to raise the quality of their grassroots programs, according to the AFC, which identifies 20 performance categories such as grassroots competitions, structure, long-term planning and partnerships. Click here to read more (external link).