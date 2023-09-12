Afghan fitness athlete wins gold in Flex Pro Competition

Khaama: Ali Bilal, an Afghan fitness athlete, won the championship medal in the Flex Pro competition. He secured the gold medal in the men’s physique category at this competition held in Milan, Italy, as the official Flex Pro competition website reported. Ali Bilal is set to participate in the Mr. Olympia competition, the most significant event in the world of bodybuilding and fitness, which will take place from November 2 to 5 in Orlando, Florida, USA. In the previous year’s Mr. Olympia competition, he was ninth among 15 athletes. Click here to read more (external link).

