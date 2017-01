1TV: Afghanistan bowler Shapoor Zadran escaped unhurt from an “armed attack” in capital Kabul late Saturday. Farid Hotak, a spokesman for Afghanistan Cricket Board, confirmed the attack with 1TV. The cricketer faced the attack by gunmen while he was travelling to his home in Bagrami district of Kabul, he told the Voice of America. The motive behind the attack remained unclear. Click here to read more (external link).