Afghan Cricket Team’s 2022-2023 Schedule Announced

Tolo News: According to the schedule, which the ACB posted on Twitter, the Afghanistan National Cricket Team, in addition to taking part in the ACC Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup in 2022, will also play 3 ODIs against the Netherlands in January in Qatar, 3 ODIs and 5 T20s against Zimbabwe in January- February, 3 ODIs and 2 T20s against Bangladesh in February-March, 3 ODIs against India in March, 3 T20s against Australia in India May-June, 1 Test and 5 ODIs against Ireland in July-August, 2 T20s, 5 ODIs and 2 tests against Zimbabwe in Nov-Dec. Click here to read more (external link).

