Tolo News: Wahid Ahmad, a resident of the western province of Herat, recovered from a COVID-19 infection and said that having “strong morale,” along with following medical advice, is the best way to fight the illness. He was the first reported case of COVID-19 infection in Afghanistan. Wahid Ahmad recovered completely from the epidemic after a month of hospitalization in Herat province. Click here to read more (external link).

