Tolo News: Afghanistan’s Jama Saidi, after defeating his Ghana rival Jay Spencer in an International boxing match, is now ranked as Germany’s number one professional boxer in his weight class. In the latest world ranking of the World Boxing Federation, Saidi is at the top of the best boxers in the 72kg weight class in Germany and 36th in the world ranking. Saidi holds two championship belts from two world boxing organizations in Europe. Click here to read more (external link).