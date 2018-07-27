Afghan Athletes To Attend MMA Tournament In China

Tolo News: Two mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters will represent Afghanistan in a free fighting tournament in China. Sabrullah Begzad and Shirshah left Kabul on Wednesday to fight in 80kgs and 70kgs weight category respectively. The three-day event will start on July 28. The Asian MMA Championship will be held in China’s Harbin City where 18 Asian countries including Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will participate. Free fighting champion Baz Mohammad Mubariz is head coach of the Afghan MMA fighters at the event. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Sports News