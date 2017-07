Tolo News: Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) officials said Monday that the federation is trying to hire German-born Afghan football player Nadim Amiri for the national team. Amiri, whose parents are from Afghanistan, currently plays with Germany’s Hoffenheim team. Amiri recently played a key role in the victory of Germany’s under 21 team in the UEFA European Under-21 Championships. Click here to read more (external link).

