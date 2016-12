Tolo News: Nearly 20 goal keepers from Kabul, Takhar, Herat, Balkh, Badghis, Kunduz, Baghlan, Kandahar, Logar, Parwan and Paktia provinces graduated this week from a six-day training session by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the best goal keepers were issued certificates. The goal keepers received theoretical and practical training by an AFC trainer. Click here to read more (external link).