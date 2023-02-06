ACC increases Afghanistan’s share in revised financial distribution model

ESPN: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has revised its financial distribution model and increased the share for cash-strapped Afghanistan from Asia Cup earnings. Afghanistan became a Full Member of the ICC in 2017, but had been earning a lower share from the last two Asia Cups held in 2018 and 2022, with other Full Members in Asia divvying up the earnings equally. But with a new distribution model now in place, all Asian Test-playing nations including Afghanistan will be getting equal amounts from the ACC – that will effectively raise Afghanistan’s share from 6% to 15%. Click here to read more (external link).