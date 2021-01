Tolo News: Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) at an event on Thursday appreciated cricket star Rashid Khan for his recent achievements, especially his selection as the Men’s T20l Cricketer of the Decade by the International Cricket Council. Afghan sports officials said the achievement by Rashid Khan is a big pride for the country and that Rashid can be a role model for other youth in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

