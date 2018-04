Tolo News: The selection committee of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday announced a list of young who will attend a two-week training camp in India. The ACB will select best players from the 21 young cricketers for the national team. According to ACB, 22 members of the national team will also join the young players in the training camp. From the 43 players, 24 of them will be selected for the national team to play in the cricket world cup. Click here to read more (external link).