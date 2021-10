Ariana: Azizullah Fazli the Chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board introduced new members to the Cricket Board at a press conference on Monday. The new members were Sayeed Jalal Karim, Haji Mehboob Seddiqi, Haji Obaidullah Sadr Khel, Abdul Rahman Alokozai, Haji Naimatullah, and Mohammad Younis Mohmand. Click here to read more (external link).