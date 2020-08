Tolo News: Afghanistan’s Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday appointed four new members to its nine-member board who were approved by President Ashraf Ghani, according to a statement by the ACB. The new members include the Women’s Affairs Minister Hasina Safi, Kandahar MP Rohullah Khanzada, senior vice-presidential advisor Haroon Mir and Mohammad Nabi, the former cricket captain and member of Afghanistan’s National Cricket Team. Click here to read more (external link).

