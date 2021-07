Tolo News: The Afghan Olympic Committee on Tuesday announced that five athletes will represent Afghanistan in the Tokyo Olympics. Fahim Anwari in swimming, Mahdi Yovari in shooting, Kmimia Yosefi in athletics, Farzad Mansouri in taekwondo and Shah Mahmood Noorzahi in athletics are the Afghan athletes who will represent the country in the Olympics. The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23. Click here to read more (external link).