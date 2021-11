Tolo News: In the second day of the football tournament in the capital city of Kabul, four teams played against each other. The first match was held between Simorgh Alborz and De Maiwand Atalanformer, with Simorgh Alborz winning 3-0 on Saturday morning..The second match was held between Toofan Harirod and Oqaban Hindukush later in the afternoon, with Toofan Harirod winning 3-1. Click here to read more (external link).