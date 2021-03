Tolo News: Abdul Azim Badakhshi and Nusrat Haqparast, two Afghan mixed martial arts fighters, defeated rivals from Azerbaijan and Mexico at the Brave Combat competition and Ultimate Fighting Championship, which are MMA events. Badakhshi defeated his Azerbaijani rival Agshin Babaev with a knockout out in the Brave Combat Federation, which was held in Bahrain on Thursday evening. It was his twelfth win. Click here to read more (external link).

