Tolo News: The Department of Labor and Social Affairs in Baghlan said that the latest survey by a foreign institution, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED), with the ministry’s cooperation, revealed that more than 14,000 children are engaged in hard labor, which is a thirty percent increase from last year. 3,000 of these children are from Pul-e- Khumri, and most of them are deprived of education. Click here to read more (external link).