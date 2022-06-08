Poverty Forcing Afghan Children Into Hard Labor

Tolo News: Poverty in the country has forced many children in the capital to work instead of going to school. They say they are concerned about not getting an education. Bilal, a fourteen-year-old breadwinner for his family of eight, says he sells water from morning to night on a cart and is upset that he is unable to attend school. “Working makes me very angry because I miss school,” said Bilal, a child laborer. “I get angry when I see my brother not studying and working,” said Jalal, Bilal’s brother. Click here to read more (external link).