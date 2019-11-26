NDS: Claims of Sexual Abuse of Boys Made up for Seeking Asylum

Ariana: The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, has rejected claims of sexual abuse of boys in Logar schools, saying that seeking asylum was the main reason behind the allegations. In a statement released on Tuesday, NDS said that the claims made by Mohammad Musa Mahmudi, a civil society activist, and his colleagues were not based on evidences, and there were security threats against them. The NDS also released a footage of Mr. Mahmudi who apologizes from people and says that his investigation was “incorrect and incomplete”. Click here to read more (external link).