Malnutrition cases rising among children in Badakhshan

Ariana: Officials in Badakhshan’s main hospital say that cases of malnutrition among children in the remote northeastern province have increased. According to them, in the past month, they have hospitalized more than a hundred children suffering from malnutrition, and cases are on the rise. “We admit severe acute malnutrition, which is accompanied by a disorder. We have 12 beds that can accommodate about 24 or 30 patients per month. Every malnourished patient stays for more than two weeks until he is cured and treated,” Mohammad Akbar, the head of the children’s treatment department of Badakhshan provincial hospital, says. Click here to read more (external link).