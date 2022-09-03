Four Children Killed In Afghanistan When Unexploded Ordnance Detonates

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

September 3, 2022

Four children were killed and three others injured when unexploded ordnance detonated in southern Afghanistan’s Helmand Province.

Police and a local doctor said on September 3 that the incident occurred after the children brought the ordnance inside their religious school and started to play with it.

Police said the children were aged 7 to 14.

Three died immediately and another later died at the hospital in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.

Children in war-torn Afghanistan often collect scrap metal to sell to support their families, occasionally leading to tragedy when they come across unexploded ordinance.

Based on reporting by AP

Copyright (c) 2022. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.