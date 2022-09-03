Four Children Killed In Afghanistan When Unexploded Ordnance Detonates

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
Four children were killed and three others injured when unexploded ordnance detonated in southern Afghanistan’s Helmand Province.
Police and a local doctor said on September 3 that the incident occurred after the children brought the ordnance inside their religious school and started to play with it.
Police said the children were aged 7 to 14.
Three died immediately and another later died at the hospital in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.
Children in war-torn Afghanistan often collect scrap metal to sell to support their families, occasionally leading to tragedy when they come across unexploded ordinance.
Based on reporting by AP