Tolo News: A child trapped in a well for three days in the capital of Zabul province has died, officials said on Friday. Haidar, 6, fell into a well in Jaldak village in Qalat city. The photos and videos of the scene in which Haidar was crying went viral on social media. Several rescue teams in cooperation with residents made attempts to rescue Haidar. Click here to read more (external link).