Blast kills 2 children, injures 10 in Afghanistan’s Zabul province

QALAT, Afghanistan, July 26 (Xinhua) — At least two children were killed and 10 others wounded when an explosive device left over from past wars went off in the country’s southern Zabul province on Tuesday, a local official said. “A group of children found a toy-like object in Mizan district at around noon today and began playing with when the device exploded, killing two on the spot and injuring 10 others,” the official told Xinhua but declined to be named. Click here to read more (external link).