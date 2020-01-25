AGO Makes Arrests in Sex Abuse Case in Logar

Tolo News: At least 18 suspects were identified and seven of them were arrested over their alleged involvement in the sexual abuse of children and youths in Logar province, the Attorney General’s Office said on Saturday.

This comes a day after reports surfaced in the media that Mohammad Mussa Mahmoudi, the head of Logar’s civil society, who last year released a report of sexual abuse of over 390 children and youth in Logar province, has fled the country over security threats. Click here to read more (external link).