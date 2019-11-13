formats

Afghanistan paedophile ring may be responsible for abuse of over 500 boys

· 3 Comments

logarThe Guardian (UK): A paedophile ring involved in the abuse of at least 546 boys from six schools has been discovered in Afghanistan’s Logar province. Some of the victims of the abuse have since been murdered according to the campaigners who first discovered videos of abuse posted to a Facebook page. “Impunity, toxic gender norms and poverty of victims play a big role in the silencing of these crimes. These boys come from the most marginalised sections of society, they don’t have a voice and very few speak up on their behalf,” said Charu Hogg, executive director of the All Survivors Project, an organisation working with male victims of sexual violence in Afghanistan where, she said, sexual abuse was massively underreported. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Afghanistan paedophile ring may be responsible for abuse of over 500 boys

  1. That
    is
    what happens; when you
    get all super
    weirdos and perverts
    from all over
    the globe- swarming
    *Afghanistan
    like cockroaches- the
    imposed
    goofy-government, is only serving the
    interests
    of
    the
    international
    rapists and murders.
    ===
    ==
    =
    *GET OUT
    OF
    *AFGHANISTAN !!!!!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *