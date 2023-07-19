640 Children Killed or Wounded By Explosive Remnants of War in Afghanistan: ICRC

Khaama: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said that at least 640 children were killed or injured in 541 incidents involving explosive remnants of war and landmine explosions in Afghanistan between January 2022 and June 2023. This figure represents 60% of the 1,092 civilian casualties resulting from these incidents. In addition, the ICRC emphasized the urgent need for more initiatives to address the problem of weapon contamination and intensify public education campaigns on the risks and perils of landmines and unexploded ordnance. Click here to read more (external link).