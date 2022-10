Tolo News: The International Rescue Committee head voiced concerns over global food insecurity, saying that more than 345 million people are facing food insecurity due to climate crises, conflicts and as well as people being unable to “afford to buy food.” “Globally, we’re facing a more than doubling of extreme hunger around the world– 345 million people around the world who are just shy of famine,” said David Miliband, IRC head, to Yahoo News. Click here to read more (external link).

